ICF International (ICFI) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of ICF International (NASDAQ: ICFI) recently:

3/5/2020 – ICF International was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/28/2020 – ICF International was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/28/2020 – ICF International had its price target lowered by analysts at Sidoti from $118.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – ICF International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/7/2020 – ICF International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/17/2020 – ICF International was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of ICF have outperformed the industry over the past three months, partly due to better-than-expected earnings and revenue performance in the first three quarters of 2019. The company's government business remains strong, courtesy of improvement in business development pipeline and win rate. It is banking on opportunities emerging from the bipartisan budget agreement. Global presence and diversity of markets ensures diversified and consistent revenue growth. Acquisitions help ICF to expand offerings and provide scale in particular geographies. However, investments in capture and proposal activities, infrastructure and intellectual property development, loyalty program and acquisitions have increased the company's operating costs and expenses. Also, ICF International remains embroiled with various legal matters and proceedings.”

1/17/2020 – ICF International was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/15/2020 – ICF International had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from to . They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $81.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.63. ICF International Inc has a 12-month low of $68.17 and a 12-month high of $95.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get ICF International Inc alerts:

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $396.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.66 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICF International Inc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. ICF International’s payout ratio is 13.49%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICFI. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,652,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ICF International by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,699,000 after buying an additional 16,899 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ICF International by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 105,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after buying an additional 25,283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.