Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) versus Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Head to Head Survey

Idera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IDRA) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Idera Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Idera Pharmaceuticals N/A -88.45% -77.25% Replimune Group N/A -29.68% -24.86%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.3% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of Idera Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 63.2% of Replimune Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Idera Pharmaceuticals and Replimune Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Idera Pharmaceuticals $660,000.00 70.87 -$59.88 million ($2.28) -0.71 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$30.83 million ($1.33) -10.09

Replimune Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Idera Pharmaceuticals. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Idera Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Idera Pharmaceuticals and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Idera Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00 Replimune Group 0 0 5 0 3.00

Idera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 476.13%. Replimune Group has a consensus price target of $24.10, indicating a potential upside of 79.58%. Given Idera Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Idera Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Idera Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Idera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for oncology in the United States. It offers Tilsotolimod, a synthetic phosphorothioate oligonucleotide that acts as a direct agonist of TLR9 to stimulate the immune systems and for treating solid tumors, metastatic melanoma, squamous cell carcinoma, and colorectal cancer. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Exton, Pennsylvania.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

