IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) Shares Down 20.8%

IDP Education Limited (OTCMKTS:IDPUF) fell 20.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.97 and last traded at $12.97, 257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,244 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of IDP Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

About IDP Education (OTCMKTS:IDPUF)

IDP Education Limited engages in the placement of students into education institutions in Asia, Australasia, and internationally. Its services include counselling, application processing, pre-departure guidance, examinations, English language teaching, client relations, digital marketing, online students recruitment, and shared services.

