Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 41.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,325 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 176,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,532,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $167.71 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.92 and a twelve month high of $190.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.03. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 81.83%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITW. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Cfra increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.79.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

