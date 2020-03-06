ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ImageWare Systems (OTCMKTS:IWSY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

IWSY opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. ImageWare Systems has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.91.

About ImageWare Systems

ImageWare Systems, Inc provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, law enforcement, and public safety markets worldwide. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform that enables the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.

