Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,685 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,755 ($23.09) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,000 ($39.46) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,313.50 ($30.43).

IMB opened at GBX 1,634.40 ($21.50) on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a 12-month low of GBX 1,636.58 ($21.53) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,673 ($35.16). The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,841.03 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,874.11.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Oliver Tant acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, for a total transaction of £40,194 ($52,872.93). Also, insider Jon Stanton acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, for a total transaction of £27,975 ($36,799.53).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

