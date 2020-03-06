Imperial Capital Weighs in on Netflix, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) – Equities research analysts at Imperial Capital boosted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Netflix in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 4th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now expects that the Internet television network will earn $6.09 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.03. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $438.00 price target on the stock.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $402.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.78.

NFLX stock opened at $372.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Netflix has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $393.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $362.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BB&T Corp raised its stake in Netflix by 13.8% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 7,162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,917,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 745 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,631 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,807 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 14,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 2,030 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,363 shares of company stock valued at $59,073,357. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

