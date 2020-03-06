Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,805 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,422 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Independent Bank worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 704.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $114,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,936 shares in the company, valued at $7,075,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total transaction of $122,512.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. G.Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB opened at $67.74 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp has a 12-month low of $62.33 and a 12-month high of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.02). Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $133.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

