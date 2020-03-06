Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China stock opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China has a fifty-two week low of $12.10 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $248.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.02.

About Industrial & Cmrcl Bnk f China

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited provides various banking products and services primarily in China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

