Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €24.50 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €24.50 ($28.49) price target on Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IFXA. Barclays set a €21.00 ($24.42) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Warburg Research set a €21.50 ($25.00) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €16.50 ($19.19) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €19.70 ($22.91) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €21.85 ($25.40).

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €19.70. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.62) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($22.91).

Infineon Technologies Company Profile

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

