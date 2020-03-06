Insider Buying: Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) SVP Buys 40,000 Shares of Stock

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) SVP Joseph Todisco acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $144,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 246,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,578.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

AMRX opened at $3.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $14.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.76.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMRX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.20.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 366,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $5,131,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,294,000 after buying an additional 295,959 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 129,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 64,630 shares during the last quarter. 33.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

