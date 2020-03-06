Insider Buying: Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Director Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) Director Anthony Bossone bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $411,000.00.

WETF opened at $3.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $617.93 million, a PE ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.45. Wisdom Tree Investments Inc has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $8.00.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 7.34%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Wisdom Tree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 24.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Wisdom Tree Investments in the third quarter worth about $1,890,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 4.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 384,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,010,000 after buying an additional 17,343 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Wisdom Tree Investments by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,046 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WETF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wisdom Tree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Wisdom Tree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.25 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wisdom Tree Investments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

