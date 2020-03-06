Insider Selling: Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Sells 54,000 Shares of Stock

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) Director Russell Manock sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $2,023,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Russell Manock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpha Pro Tech alerts:

On Monday, March 2nd, Russell Manock sold 26,000 shares of Alpha Pro Tech stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $386,620.00.

NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $16.47 on Friday. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $41.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alpha Pro Tech stock. Needham Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Alpha Pro Tech Company Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a line of disposable protective apparel, building supply products, and infection control products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Building Supply, Disposable Protective Apparel, and Infection Control.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Pro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Pro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.