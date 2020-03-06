Insider Selling: DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) Insider Sells $317,723.99 in Stock

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 2,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $317,723.99. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,723.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a twelve month low of $110.84 and a twelve month high of $138.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.38. The stock has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $787.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is 64.96%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 10,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 19,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 38,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,653,000 after buying an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

