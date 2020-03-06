Insider Selling: Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) COO Sells 20,201 Shares of Stock

Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total value of $601,787.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,671.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $30.20 on Friday. Invitation Homes Inc has a twelve month low of $23.15 and a twelve month high of $32.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The firm had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. This is a positive change from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 472.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

