Insider Selling: Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Sells $7,899,851.40 in Stock

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 35,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.60, for a total transaction of $7,899,851.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $221.19 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $266.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth about $763,460,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,594 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,952,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,886,727 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,241,057,000 after acquiring an additional 990,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 603,340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $139,776,000 after acquiring an additional 275,613 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $169.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $193.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.20.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

