Insider Selling: Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) Insider Sells 54,778 Shares of Stock

Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) insider Melissa Young sold 54,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $827,695.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,907 shares in the company, valued at $1,826,904.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.65. Switch Inc has a 12 month low of $7.95 and a 12 month high of $17.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 180.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.59.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.40 million. Switch had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. Switch’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Switch Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Switch’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Switch by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Switch by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Switch by 174.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in Switch by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Switch by 56.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. 24.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SWCH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Switch from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Switch from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.29.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

