Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,537.71

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,537.71 and traded as high as $1,733.00. Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at $1,681.00, with a volume of 1,292,168 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,790 ($23.55) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.78) to GBX 1,685 ($22.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.63) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,706.83 ($22.45).

The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,737.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,539.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

In other news, insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,707 ($22.45) per share, for a total transaction of £102,420 ($134,727.70).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

