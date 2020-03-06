International Seaways Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for International Seaways in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $32.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.24 EPS.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.35 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on International Seaways from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

NYSE:INSW opened at $18.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.56. The stock has a market cap of $602.76 million, a P/E ratio of -457.75 and a beta of 0.57. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $31.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INSW. Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 851.1% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 273,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after buying an additional 244,431 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Seaways by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 450,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,392,000 after buying an additional 184,237 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,655,000. Man Group plc bought a new position in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,452,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in International Seaways during the fourth quarter worth $3,203,000. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,445.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

