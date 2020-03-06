Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Acquired by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,706 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RSP. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 424.6% during the fourth quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,917,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361,681 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $14,116,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,115,000. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,739.4% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after buying an additional 98,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,357,000.

RSP stock opened at $104.97 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $100.44 and a 12 month high of $118.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.53.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

