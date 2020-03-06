IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

IPSEN S A/S (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ipsen S.A. is a pharmaceutical company. It provide drugs for urology, oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, rheumatology and cardiovascular. Ipsen S.A. is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded IPSEN S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded IPSEN S A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded IPSEN S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. IPSEN S A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:IPSEY opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.65. IPSEN S A/S has a 52-week low of $15.82 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200 day moving average of $23.22.

IPSEN S A/S Company Profile

Ipsen SA operates as a pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Care and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers drugs in oncology, endocrinology, neurology, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rheumatology areas. Its products include Somatuline, which is an injectable treatment for acromegaly and neuroendocrine tumors; Cabometyx, a tablet formulation of cabozantinib for renal cell carcinoma; Onivyde for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Decapeptyl for the treatment of advanced metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, and female sterility; and Dysport for motor disorders and muscular spasticity.

