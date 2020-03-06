Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) Holdings Boosted by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 605 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Iqvia were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Iqvia by 3.3% in the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Iqvia by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Iqvia by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQV stock opened at $138.21 on Friday. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $130.77 and a 52 week high of $169.14. The company has a market capitalization of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $157.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The medical research company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John Connaughton sold 703,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $115,638,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Evanisko sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $969,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 740,828 shares of company stock worth $121,469,155 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IQV shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Iqvia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Iqvia in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Iqvia from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Iqvia from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Iqvia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.19.

About Iqvia

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

