iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Decreased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 4.7% of First National Bank of South Miami’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after purchasing an additional 686,335 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,529,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,475,000 after buying an additional 371,076 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,470,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,641,000 after buying an additional 341,800 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,107,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,262,000 after buying an additional 307,122 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $303.76 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.10 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $327.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $312.55.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

