iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 119.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 14,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 470.5% in the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 48,383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 11,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $72.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $71.39 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

