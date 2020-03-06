iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Independence Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $70,000.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $72.65 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $71.39 and a 1-year high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

