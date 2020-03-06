iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Sold by GSB Wealth Management LLC

GSB Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF stock opened at $50.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.86. iShares Global 100 ETF has a one year low of $45.62 and a one year high of $56.67.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

