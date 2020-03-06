iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami trimmed its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,999 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of First National Bank of South Miami’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 30,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 214,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,386,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 76,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after buying an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Niemann Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,207,000.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $133.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average of $128.33. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $115.74 and a 52-week high of $134.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.3368 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

