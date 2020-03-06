iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami lowered its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of South Miami’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,066,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,421,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 252.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 184,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,904,000 after purchasing an additional 131,982 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 845.5% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $109.94 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $104.81 and a 52 week high of $109.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $108.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.29.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded iShares MBS ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

