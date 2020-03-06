ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ITV PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded ITV PLC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ITV PLC/ADR stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.30. ITV PLC/ADR has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $21.02.

ITV PLC/ADR Company Profile

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

