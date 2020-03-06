Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 818.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 198,981 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Jabil were worth $9,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 271.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JBL opened at $33.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.92. Jabil Inc has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.68%.

In other Jabil news, EVP Courtney J. Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $200,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daryn G. Smith sold 9,851 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $394,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,690,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 177,783 shares of company stock valued at $7,382,313. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.63.

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

