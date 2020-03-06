Jaime Mateus-Tique Acquires 60,441 Shares of Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock

Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Director Jaime Mateus-Tique bought 60,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.11 per share, for a total transaction of $248,412.51.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDT opened at $4.25 on Friday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $8.34. The stock has a market cap of $139.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $49.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,421,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,433,000 after purchasing an additional 64,895 shares in the last quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 903,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 85,137 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 762,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liquidity Services by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 357,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Liquidity Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.63.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

