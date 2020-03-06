JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $40.43, but opened at $41.46. JD.Com shares last traded at $43.91, with a volume of 22,125,396 shares changing hands.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Barclays increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of JD.Com from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. China Renaissance Securities upgraded JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,275,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832,447 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 46,817 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 10.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,732 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of JD.Com by 44.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 87,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,472,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD.Com Company Profile (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

