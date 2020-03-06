Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Siemens (FRA:SIE) a €126.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €126.00 ($146.51) target price on Siemens (FRA:SIE) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SIE. Royal Bank of Canada set a €120.00 ($139.53) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Independent Research set a €121.00 ($140.70) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($146.51) price objective on Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Commerzbank set a €133.00 ($154.65) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HSBC set a €130.00 ($151.16) price target on shares of Siemens and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Siemens currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €128.19 ($149.06).

Get Siemens alerts:

Shares of SIE opened at €88.39 ($102.78) on Tuesday. Siemens has a 12 month low of €101.40 ($117.91) and a 12 month high of €133.39 ($155.10). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €107.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €106.14.

Siemens Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft operates in the fields of electrification, automation, and digitalization worldwide. Its Power and Gas segment offers gas and steam turbines, generators, compressor trains, integrated power plant solutions, and instrumentation and control systems for power generation. The company's Energy Management segment offers software, products, systems, solutions, and services for transmitting, distributing, and managing electrical power, as well as for providing intelligent power infrastructure.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.