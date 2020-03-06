Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

HARGREAVES LANS/ADR (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now anticipates that the company will earn $1.47 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get HARGREAVES LANS/ADR alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HARGREAVES LANS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of HRGLY stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR has a 1 year low of $38.42 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. HARGREAVES LANS/ADR’s dividend payout ratio is 45.30%.

About HARGREAVES LANS/ADR

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HARGREAVES LANS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.