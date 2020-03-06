Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Heron Therapeutics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HRTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

HRTX opened at $17.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22. Heron Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $27.61. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). Heron Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.74% and a negative net margin of 140.27%. The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.81 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRTX. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $2,298,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

