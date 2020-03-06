Jefferies Financial Group Comments on SOUTH32 LTD/S’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SOUHY)

SOUTH32 LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for SOUTH32 LTD/S in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40.

SOUHY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of SOUTH32 LTD/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

SOUHY opened at $7.42 on Friday. SOUTH32 LTD/S has a twelve month low of $6.91 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.93.

SOUTH32 LTD/S Company Profile

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, laterite ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

