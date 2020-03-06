Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a report published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. HSBC restated a hold rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tesco to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Monday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

Shares of TSCO stock opened at GBX 240.90 ($3.17) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 247.73 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 239.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a 52-week high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38).

Tesco Company Profile

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

