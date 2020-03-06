Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ACERINOX SA/ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ANIOY)

ACERINOX SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:ANIOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR in a research report issued on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now forecasts that the company will earn $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACERINOX SA/ADR’s FY2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANIOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Bank of America raised ACERINOX SA/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ACERINOX SA/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

OTCMKTS:ANIOY opened at $4.71 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. ACERINOX SA/ADR has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $5.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.39.

ACERINOX SA/ADR Company Profile

Acerinox, SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, transforms, and markets stainless steel products in Spain, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and rest of Europe. The company's Flat Products segment offers slabs, flats, coils, plates, sheets, circles, and flat bars. Its Long Products segment provides bars, angles, wires, and wire rods.

