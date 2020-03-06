Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on GlycoMimetics Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:GLYC)

GlycoMimetics Inc (NASDAQ:GLYC) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for GlycoMimetics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GlycoMimetics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34).

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on GlycoMimetics from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GlycoMimetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

GlycoMimetics stock opened at $3.49 on Wednesday. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $13.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.84 and a quick ratio of 16.75. The company has a market cap of $151.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 2.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 4,447 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of GlycoMimetics by 7,635.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,820 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in GlycoMimetics during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

