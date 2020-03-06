Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Yelp Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NYSE:YELP)

Yelp Inc (NYSE:YELP) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Yelp in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the local business review company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.29. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Yelp’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Aegis restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Yelp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Yelp in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Yelp in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Yelp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.18 and a 200-day moving average of $34.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Yelp has a 12-month low of $28.94 and a 12-month high of $40.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The local business review company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Yelp had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $268.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YELP. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Yelp during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,988,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,892,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 1,207.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,010,059 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $35,099,000 after acquiring an additional 932,817 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yelp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,061,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 966.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 872,985 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $30,406,000 after acquiring an additional 791,111 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 4,675 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $158,529.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,406,684.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, arts, entertainment and events, home and local services, health, nightlife, travel and hotel, auto, and others.

