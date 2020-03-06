Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zillow Group Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZG)

Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zillow Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will earn ($2.35) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.53).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $49.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.76 and its 200 day moving average is $40.38. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $943.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Zillow Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 6,897 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11,212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of Zillow Group by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 29,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

