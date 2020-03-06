JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Sets New 12-Month Low After Insider Selling

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $14.54 and last traded at $14.55, with a volume of 194307 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Specifically, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $38,559.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $391,095.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joanna Geraghty sold 12,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $189,571.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,641,767.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,382 shares of company stock valued at $397,639 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JBLU shares. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Buckingham Research lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 54,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 5.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU)

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

