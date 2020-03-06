JMP Securities Raises Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) Price Target to $30.00

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $22.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 34.71% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CUE. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, February 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUE opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17. Cue Biopharma has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $22.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.83 million, a PE ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.13.

In other news, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 20,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.73, for a total value of $326,114.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,570. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Marlett sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $68,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $153,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,732 shares of company stock worth $690,664. Company insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUE. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth $117,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cue Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

