John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of John Laing Group (LON:JLG) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on JLG. Barclays upped their target price on John Laing Group from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 440 ($5.79) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of John Laing Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered John Laing Group to an add rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.79) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 414.80 ($5.46).

JLG opened at GBX 329.40 ($4.33) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. John Laing Group has a 1-year low of GBX 320.27 ($4.21) and a 1-year high of GBX 403.40 ($5.31). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 358.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 367.15.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 7.66 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from John Laing Group’s previous dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

John Laing Group Company Profile

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

