Joshua Isner Sells 5,292 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) CRO Joshua Isner sold 5,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.37, for a total value of $425,318.04. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,985 shares in the company, valued at $1,445,454.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 17th, Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $861,091.84.

AAXN stock opened at $75.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7,517.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.97 and its 200 day moving average is $68.09. Axon Enterprise Inc has a one year low of $46.28 and a one year high of $90.10.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 0.21% and a net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $171.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

AAXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

