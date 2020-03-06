JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€20.00” Price Target for Hellofresh (ETR:HFG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €20.00 ($23.26) price target on Hellofresh (ETR:HFG) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €16.00 ($18.60) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Hellofresh in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Hellofresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.30 ($18.95) price target on Hellofresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €22.22 ($25.83).

ETR HFG opened at €25.55 ($29.71) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is €17.54. Hellofresh has a 12 month low of €7.88 ($9.16) and a 12 month high of €25.55 ($29.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.90.

Hellofresh Company Profile

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as seasonal meal-kits, including a Christmas and Thanksgiving boxes; and wines and snacks. It also sells meal-kits through the retail supermarket channel, as well as vending machines.

