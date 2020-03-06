JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Lifted by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Dohj LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,771,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 37,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,249,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Citigroup increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Edward Jones reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.56.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,441 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.10, for a total transaction of $883,061.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,012,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total value of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 425,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,814 shares of company stock valued at $17,318,144 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $113.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $98.09 and a one year high of $141.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.94.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

