JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims HSBC (LON:HSBA) Target Price to GBX 570

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 570 ($7.50) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 644 ($8.47) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.84) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) price target (down previously from GBX 560 ($7.37)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered HSBC to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. HSBC currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 580.67 ($7.64).

Get HSBC alerts:

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 495 ($6.51) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 565.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 587.58. HSBC has a 1-year low of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.35%.

In related news, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Also, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 45,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 562 ($7.39), for a total value of £254,108.30 ($334,265.06).

HSBC Company Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.