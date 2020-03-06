Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Stock Price Up 5.2% on Insider Buying Activity

Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)’s share price rose 5.2% during trading on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $59.24 and last traded at $59.18, approximately 115,687 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 143,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.23.

Specifically, CEO Neal J. Keating purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.23 per share, for a total transaction of $98,402.50. 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KAMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Kaman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Kaman from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kaman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.59 million. Kaman had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 19.93%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kaman Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Kaman’s payout ratio is currently 49.08%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Kaman in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Kaman by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Kaman Company Profile (NYSE:KAMN)

Kaman Corporation operates in the aerospace and distribution markets. The company operates through two segments, Distribution and Aerospace. The Distribution segment distributes electro-mechanical products; bearings; and power transmission, motion control, and electrical and fluid power components, as well as offers value-added services.

