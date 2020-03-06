Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Christopher Brett Primiano Sells 26,500 Shares

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) EVP Christopher Brett Primiano sold 26,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total value of $672,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,315.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Brett Primiano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Karyopharm Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, December 27th, Christopher Brett Primiano sold 5,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00.

On Friday, December 6th, Christopher Brett Primiano sold 13,000 shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $226,850.00.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $26.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 2.30. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.61. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 254.74% and a negative net margin of 488.08%. Analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KPTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,228,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,888,000 after purchasing an additional 79,850 shares during the period. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $43,381,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 826,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,853,000 after acquiring an additional 39,093 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $9,585,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 63,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Company Profile

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karyopharm Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.